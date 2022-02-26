Kingston man drowns in Portland 

A Kingston man drowned at a river in Plum Valley, Buff Bay, Portland shortly 1 p.m today.

The police say the man was among a group on a trip from Meadowbrook, St Andrew.

According to the police, some members of the group decided to go swimming, even though the river was in spate.

The police said one man got into difficulty and was submerged.

His friends tried valiantly to rescue him but without success.

A police team, firefighters, and residents who were called in and assisted in searching for the body.

It has since been pulled from the river.

