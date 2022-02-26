M-16 rifle found behind church in Norwood, St James

The police have seized an M-16 rifle and two 5.56 rounds of ammunition found behind a church in Norwood, St James.

The police say the weapon and ammunition were found in a cardboard box beneath debris in an abandoned lot.

The discovery was made during an operation led by members of the joint forces working in the Norwood Zone of Special Operations last night.

No one was arrested in connection to the find, however, investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com