Search continues for missing divers in Trinidad, one found

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad:

As the search continues for divers of an underwater team, the Paria Trading Company said one member has been found.

He has been admitted to a hospital in stable condition.

Four others are still missing.

According to Paria, five employees of LMSC Ltd, a private contractor, were conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at No 36 Sealine riser, berth six, when an incident occurred.

It resulted in “the loss of sight” of the five-member team who were being monitored from the shore.

It's reported that the dive team was installing a riser to a 36-inch pipe used to get out oil, when a valve either was opened or blew causing a vacuum pulling in the team.

Paria said the cause and extent of damage are still being determined.

The company said an incident management protocol team was immediately contacted, and the Coast Guard is now assisting with the rescue.

