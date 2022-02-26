Ukraine Crisis | Russian invasion on agenda for CARICOM meeting

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith has indicated that Russian military action is on the agenda for discussion at the upcoming CARICOM heads of government meeting.

The 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is slated to begin on Tuesday in Belize.

The two-day event coincides with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked global condemnation and triggered fuel price hikes.

Johnson-Smith will be a part of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' delegation for the CARICOM summit.

The Jamaican government, along with the regional body has condemned the recent military action in Ukraine.

Johnson-Smith said, the matter reaches the UN General Assembly, Jamaica will also record its position.

"We will no doubt adopt a similar approach. There is no equivocation about where Jamaica stands on this issue," she said.

Regarding sanctions, the minister said the government will be guided by the decisions taken by the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly.

She also revealed that other matters relating to the impact of sanctions will be discussed at cabinet level.

A number of Russian oligarchs and companies have been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and the United Kingdom.

Previously, sanctions imposed on Russia have impacted the operations of the Russian-owned bauxite mining company UC Rusal.

Financial penalties were imposed on the company due to its link with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

In February 2019, then Transport and Mining Minister, Robert Montague, announced that these penalties had been lifted.

