Update | Police interviewing soldier after woman's body found in his car

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is now talking to police investigators after the body of a woman was found with gunshot wounds inside his car.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident happened on Caledonia Avenue in Cross Roads, St Andrew.

"We are speaking to him to ascertain the circumstances of the incident," said Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, who heads the St Andrew Central Police Division.

But the soldier is not in custody, Nesbeth told The Gleaner on Saturday.

He said from all indications, the soldier would have been at the location and so the police are "asking him some questions".

The JDF has said it is cooperating with the police in the investigation.

