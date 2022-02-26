Woman's body found in soldier's car

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it is supporting a police probe into the death of woman whose body was found last night in a soldier's car.

The woman had been shot.

The incident happened in the St Andrew Central Police Division.

Further details were not immediately available.

However, the JDF has confirmed that the car in which the woman was found is registered to a member of the army.

"We are assisting the JCF with the investigation, consistent with our commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of all our citizens," said an army spokesperson in a statement in reference to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Have information about this matter?

Call the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888 or call police 119 emergency number.

