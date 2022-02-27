Active temples

As we move back to our former ‘norms’ with many COVID restrictions being removed, the time and attention that we had begun to dedicate to physical exercise may be forfeited. We should, however, try to maintain those healthy habits that we had begun to establish. We have so many things that encourage us to be inactive as we move back to our desk jobs, computers, cell phones, sitting in traffic and watching television lifestyle. As we become increasingly inactive, it is critical that we plan to have an active lifestyle and build in time for intentional exercise. Exercising is one way that we take care of our body and honour it as God’s temple.

The Scriptures tell us that, “Physical training is good, but training for godliness is much better, promising benefits in this life and in the life to come.” 1 Timothy 4:8 NLT. Most of us read that verse and do not notice the first statement which tells us that “Physical training is good”. Most of us don’t get adequate exercise to keep our temple God-honouring and healthy. According to the World Health Organization, physical inactivity accounts for six per cent of deaths annually. According to the ‘Resolve To Get Moving’ article published on February 7, 2018, Stacy Ann Delevante tells us that, “Inactivity is the main cause for approximately 21 to 25 per cent of breast and colon cancers, 27 per cent of diabetes and 30 per cent of ischaemic disease (restriction of blood supply to tissues and organs)”.

Many of us do absolutely nothing to exercise or to intentionally use our bodies actively. As people, we need to wake up to the fact that God has given us bodies that are designed to move. As we exercise our bodies, we will begin to feel better and become healthier. That is how God designed our bodies to operate. So, although things like watching television are not sinful, if it leads to an inactive lifestyle, then there is a problem. We have all heard it before, and studies have proven it, that exercise lowers stress, gets rid of harmful chemicals in our bodies, and provides a way for letting off steam that helps reduce the risk of psychological and physical illness. The Bible is clear that our bodies belong to God, that they are on loan to us from God, and that we should take care of them.

To get started, go ahead and write down one step that you can take in this area this week that would improve your health and honour God. Maybe you can commit to walking for 30 minutes on two days and try to maintain that. Or commit to not taking the elevator and instead walking up the stairs at work, now that you’re back in office. Our phones can keep track of how many steps we take, and we can begin by setting some goals. 5,000 or 10,000 steps is a good place to start, depending on your fitness level. In addition, you could intentionally park further away from your workplace and walk the longer distance to the building. It also goes a long way when we walk all distances within five minutes of us.

This isn’t about vanity and trying to have the perfect body, it’s about eating healthy and being active in the right way that allows us to remain healthy and honour God with our bodies. As we discussed last week, consider what you eat and complement it with this week’s tip by adding physical activity and exercise.