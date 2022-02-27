Angella Wallace: Presses past the insults to get the results

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Being confident of this very thing, that He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. Philippians 1:6

SHE FIRST recognised the spiritual calling on her life when she had to rely heavily on faith in God’s healing power to restore her then sick daughter to better health.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But, since that period 11 years ago, Angella Wallace has not only given her life to God through baptism but has dedicated her entire life to His service, even as she is questioned by those who think she is not qualified to do God’s work.

“I left every worldly thing behind; opportunities to travel across countries and earn much more, because it would not be true to what God wanted for my life. I had to make a choice … . Do I hold onto that conviction or do I stay in the secular life because it is seemingly easier? I thank God that He strengthened me to choose His path.”

Though she had and still has the demanding job of a hair salon operator and stylist, Wallace soon realised that her calling would need her to step outside of her comfort zone and chart waters, even which she thought were impossible.

“I was somehow always consulted by people who were having issues in their families and marriages, and people who were sick and needed me to pray with them. But, as I learnt to help people and my ministry grew, I did visits and that is when I would meet different people with a number of different issues.”

Wallace said she began to meet upon persons, some of who were possessed by demons, which made her now even more reliant on God for His strength and guidance.

“I am always in fasting and the Lord has downloaded in me the guidelines and the methods on how to deal with these situations. There is sometimes an overwhelming pressure when I really see that this is where God wants me to go and I sometimes pay a heavy price for it, but I press on,” she told Family and Religion.

The heavy price Wallace speaks of is the many spiritual attacks she has had to go through to continue the work she knows in her heart is what she was meant to do.

“With this kind of work, I sometimes have to relocate because some locations are not conducive for my spiritual growth and my focus on the Lord. I believe I have learnt the art of listening and I believe we can learn a lot if we connect to the Holy Spirit,” she noted.

Wallace said it is this willingness to be used by God that allows her to do the work she is not academically qualified for.

“I have been ridiculed by learned pastors who told me I need to go to college. And, you know, I got all the relevant documents and applied to do the studies in religion but it didn’t work out …. I didn’t let that stop me from doing God’s work and I have realised that God wants to teach me in the way He wants to teach me.”

She continued: “The Lord has even given me a ministry to pray for pastors and advise them when they seek it. You would be surprised to see some of the situations our pastors are living in and how much help they need. Some pastors are depressed and you wouldn’t think that pastors can be depressed, because the congregation feels they have it together. But they need to be prayed up as they go through spiritual attacks and the members of the church need to have a greater discerning spirit to see and act in the best interests of the pastor.”

Not only has Wallace, through her Angelace Ministries, travelled across the island to do God’s work, but He has also moved her up in places where she didn’t dream of having a voice.

“I have to press past the insults until I get to the results, and I live by that. I have to remember who has placed a calling upon me and that I need to remain focused on Him who has called me. I have brought my ministry online and, for a year and odd now, I have been on YouTube with my Soaring to New Heights programme.”

For Wallace, God’s leading in her life is testament to the fact that "He will always see me through, once I am obedient to Him".

“Seeing my daughter going through university on honour roll and graduating while battling an illness ... I remember a period where we were basically homeless and we ended up staying at a home with no light and water and she had to study with a lamp … . Then, things got better and I know it could not have been anyone but God.”

Within that same period, Wallace said she owed months of rent and wondered when her breakthrough would come.

“I lived to see God moving me into a human resource position at a business place in the healthcare field and giving me the knowledge and the strength to function in that role and all the others things I am involved in.”

With a hope that she will one day be able to document the words God has laid on her heart and reach people in all the corners of this earth, Wallace said she will continue to populate God’s kingdom, one soul at a time.