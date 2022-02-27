Man charged with murder of GraceKennedy truck driver

The St Catherine South police have now charged a 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a female truck driver in Windsor Heights, St Catherine.

Saddam Morgan, otherwise called 'Tracas', a welder of Windsor Heights has been charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation.

Leona 'Kimmy' Salmon, an employee of GraceKennedy Limited, was killed two Thursdays ago.

The body of the Windsor Heights resident was found in bushes with the throat slashed.

It also had multiple gunshot wounds.

She had gone to the community to make deliveries when she was attacked, killed and her body dumped.

Morgan was charged at the Old Harbour Police Station in St Catherine on Saturday following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

He is to appear in court in early March.

- Rasbert Turner

