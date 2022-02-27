MP George Wright shut out of JLP meeting

Albert Ferguson/Gleaner Writer

George Wright, the Independent Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, was shown the exit door when he turned up at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area Council Four meeting today.

The meeting was held at the Godfrey Stewart High School in his constituency and was attended by several party officials including chairman Robert Montague.

When Wright showed up at the private session, he was immediately asked to leave the premises.

According to deputy leader JC Hutchinson, the member of parliament was asked to leave because no outsider was invited.

“This is a Jamaica Labour Party session and we did not invite any outsiders, more so one who is not a member of the JLP,” Hutchinson said.

When quizzed on his decision to show up uninvited, MP Wright said he was just passing through.

Wright resigned from the JLP last year amid controversy of the beating of a woman which was recorded on closed-circuit television.

Both Wright and his partner Tanisha Singh reported an assault to the police but none of them offered a statement to allow for prosecution.

