Police constable shot in Gregory Park now undergoing surgery

A police detective constable is now undergoing a surgical operation after he was shot and injured in Gregory Park, St Catherine this morning.

The constable is assigned to the Caymanas police station.

The incident occurred about 12:30 am during an operation along Godly Avenue.

It is reported that members of a police party were on mobile patrol in the area when they saw a group of men.

The police attempted to approach the men on foot when one of the men opened gunfire.

The police returned the fire and during the exchange, the detective constable was hit in his abdomen and side.

He was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital.

The Jamaica Police Federation is providing support at the hospital and is asking members to pray for the injured officer.

