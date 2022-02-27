Three shot, two fatal, in Trelawny

Officers attached to the Trelawny Police Division are maintaining a strong presence in the adjoining communities of Spicy Hill and Refuge in Duncans, following yesterday morning’s murder of a man and a woman, and the abduction of the female’s four-year-old daughter. The child was reunited with relatives hours after being taken by armed men.

Dead are 38-year-old Iron Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Conny G’, of Spicy Hill district; and 21-year-old Teaka Ennis of an address in Boston, USA, and the Refuge district.

Another female who was in the company of the dead woman was also shot multiple times and admitted to hospital in critical condition.

The first incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m., when residents living in a section of Spicy Hill district called Capture Land reported hearing a barrage of gunshots.

Shortly after daybreak at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jarrett’s sister went to visit him and discovered his body lying in a pool of blood across the entrance to his one-bedroom board dwelling.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police reports are that Jarrett was shot multiple times in his upper body.

Hours later, about 10:30 a.m., the police were called to the Refuge community, where the two women and child were attacked.

According to reports, Ennis, who recently returned from the US, her four-year-old daughter and another female family member were walking along a back road which leads from Spicy Hill to the Refuge community, when they were ambushed by gunmen.

Both women were reportedly shot multiple times and the child abducted.

The victims were transported to the Falmouth hospital, where Ennis was pronounced dead and the other female admitted in critical condition.

Following a search of the area, the child was found about midday wandering along the roadway.

“I must commend the police who acted swiftly, and with the help of community members were able to recover the small child before any harm came to her,” stated commanding officer for the parish of Trelawny, Superintendent Carlos Russell.

The senior cop told The Sunday Gleaner that both incidents are believed to have stemmed from a long-standing conflict between men from Spicy Hill and Refuge, and that the attack on the females might have been a reprisal for Jarrett’s murder.

Residents in the area are fearful that this could trigger more killings.

Since the start of the year, eight persons have been murdered across the Trelawny Police Division.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com