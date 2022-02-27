Ukraine Crisis | Two Jamaican students fall ill on long walk to Poland

Two Jamaican students on a 20-kilometre walk in cold temperatures from L'viv, Ukraine to Poland have fallen ill.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says one is now receiving medical care in an ambulance.

The students were forced to walk after the bus transporting them to the Polish border was blocked by angry people.

According to the minister, the students were given a choice to go back towards L'viv or to walk the journey and they decided to walk.

Currently, thousands of Ukrainians are travelling to the Polish border in nearly freezing temperatures to escape the deadly military invasion by Russia.

Yesterday, 23 of the 28 Jamaican students in Ukraine arrived in L'viv.

Another arrived this morning.

Johnson Smith says Jamaica's charge d'affaires Deniese Sealey and others are at the Polish border to receive the Jamaican students.

She says they also have a heated bus to accommodate them.

