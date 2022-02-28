25 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from three to 100 years, pushing the total to 127,986.

Of the new infections, 14 are men and 11 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 7

* Kingston and St Andrew - 5

* St Elizabeth - 4

* Clarendon - 3

* St Catherine - 2

* St Mary - 1

* Hanover -1

* St Thomas - 1

* Manchester – 1

* Westmoreland - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 2,990 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 2.6%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,813.

In the meantime, there were 284 more recoveries, increasing the total to 76,987.

Some 134 persons are in hospital with 32 being moderately ill, 13 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 14,528 persons are at home in quarantine.

