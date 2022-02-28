Cop shot by colleague in fuss at Vale Royal

A police constable was shot and injured by his colleague in an early morning incident on the grounds of Vale Royal in St Andrew, law enforcement sources have revealed.

Vale Royal is the official residence of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, however, he does not live there.

The shooting happened during an altercation between the injured cop and another police constable about 2:36 am, sources told The Gleaner.

The injured cop was reportedly shot in the stomach and has been transported to a hospital.

He is assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

The other cop is said to be assigned to the Protective Services Division.

