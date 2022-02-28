Hanover mom dies in St James crash while transporting children

A Hanover woman died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash while travelling with her children along the 41 main road in Rose Heights in St James last night.

She has been identified as 36-year-old babysitter Simone Horton.

The police report that about 9:00 pm, Horton and her four children were travelling in her Nissan AD Wagon motor car from the direction of Rose Heights to downtown Montego Bay.

On reaching a section of the 41 main road in Rose Heights, Horton lost control of the vehicle which collided into a parked truck.

She sustained serious injuries to her head and body and she and her children were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three of the children remain in hospital.

Horton is the sixth person to be killed in road crashes across Western Jamaica over the past week.

- Hopeton Bucknor

