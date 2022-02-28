Homemade shotgun found in open lot in Linstead

The police are reporting that a homemade shotgun was seized during a snap raid along the Banburry main road in Linstead, St Catherine on Sunday.

Reports are that about 11:30 a.m., a police team was in the area when the firearm was found on an open lot.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

