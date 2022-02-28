Jamaica at 60 | Appleton Estate Rum is alluring in the ‘Breadbasket’

In St Elizabeth, there is Lovers’ Leap, the southern food belt, and Treasure Beach. In this the second largest Jamaican parish there is also Holland Bamboo, the ‘Shrimp Country’ of Middle Quarters, the Accompong Town Maroon village, YS Falls, the legendary Black River, and the Lacovia tombstones.

From there you turn north to Maggotty, to Vauxhall, to Appleton, and to Siloah, the bosom of St Elizabeth’s ‘Rum Country’. Miles and miles of sugar cane, rooted and grounded in supple red soil you will find swaying in the cool breeze from the verdant hills and gullies of the Cockpit Country. Jamaica’s longest navigable river runs through it. It is here, in the Nassau Valley where the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience begins.

Located two and a half hours from Montego Bay, in the neighbouring parish of St James, this discovery and heritage attraction is part of Jamaica’s South Coast Experience, where guests can embark on the multisensory journey from ‘Cane to Cocktail’. The experience is named after the legendary blender, Joy Spencer, who is the first female master blender in the spirits industry.

The tour begins with a short film in a state-of-the-art theatre, where guests can immerse themselves into the history of rum production and learn more about Appleton Estate, producer of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum for over 265 years.

From the comfy seats of the theatre, you return to the outdoors, back in time to learn how to mill sugar by hand in 17th-century Jamaica and enjoy the distinct flavours of sugar cane. You then seep into the ‘Molasses Station’ to get an understanding of the role molasses plays in rum production while the delicious mixture of molasses and brown sugar crystals melt on your tongue and assuage your palate, all the time taking in the panoramic views of the Cockpit Country.

Learn the process of fermentation before visiting the distillery, the home of Appleton’s world-renowned copper pots, from which Appleton Estate rums derive their distinctive character. From there, you segue into the Ageing House, where the rums are aged to perfection in oak barrels for over 50 years.

Not yet giddy, you come to a final stop, to catch a breath and to taste world-renowned rums, celebrated across the globe. Three Appleton Estate blends will deepen your appreciation of premium aged rums. Close your eyes, and savour the flavours and nuances, but don’t let too much get to your head though, as the gifts shop is yet to come.

There, you will find a full range of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rums, including limited edition rums and an array of memorabilia, some of which are only available for purchase at the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience. Explore the flavours of the Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve. For an ultra-premium experience, reach for Appleton’s 15-Year-Old Black River Cask, a blend of rare, hand-select pot and column-stilled rums, aged for more than 15 years.

For those of you who are celebrating a special milestone occasion, Appleton’s 21-Year-Old Nassau Valley Cask is a must-have. A symbol of true craftsmanship, this full-bodied, complex spirit intensifies the sweetness of life’s most special moments.

And while the aftertaste of the rum is still kicking, feast on classic Jamaican dishes at the Black River Lounge, in the world-class restaurant and bar, where the food is prepared with ingredients sourced from the area. Get your delightful Appleton Estate Rum cocktails at the bar, and you may choose to dine in a comfortable atmosphere either inside or outside on the veranda.

Don’t let The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience be just a chat on your own veranda, go see, touch and taste it for yourself, go to Rum Country, go to St Bess.

For more information, visit @TheJSAERE and @AppletonEstateJa on social media.