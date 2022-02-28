MoBay gardener feared dead after falling in pit while working

An emergency crew is now at a house in Coral Gardens, St James trying to recover a gardener who fell in a pit while working.

He is believed to have died after falling in the pit which was covered with ply boards.

Rescue workers have been at the scene since around 11:30 a.m.

The gardener, with his weed wacker in hand, reportedly screamed out for help as he was falling in the pit.

A neighbour said she was only able to see his head and shoulders going down.

The fire department responded within 10 minutes of being called.

However, it took more than five hours for a cesspool company to pull more than four loads of sewage from the pit before the man was spotted.

- Janet Silvera

