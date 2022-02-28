PNP organises counselling for J'can students affected by Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Opposition has organised a team of psychiatrists and psychologists to support Jamaican students affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Twenty-four of the students arrived in Krakow, Poland Sunday night and have now been booked on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Montego Bay, Jamaica, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith reported Monday evening.

In an earlier statement, People's National Party president Mark Golding said he had secured the commitment of a group of psychiatrists to provide counselling to the students who may have been affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and feel the need for those services.

“The mental health aspect of such an ordeal is as critical as the physical. While we seek to ensure that the students are physically out of harm's way, we must also see to their mental wellbeing," said Golding.

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Winston De La Haye heads the team of six volunteers from the Jamaica Psychiatric and the Jamaica Psychological associations who will be available to assist the students.

De La Haye, a former chief medical officer of Jamaica, studied in Hungary.

Golding said the counselling support services are available to students who may still be in Ukraine, have successfully crossed the border into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania, or have returned to Jamaica, provided they can connect electronically.

Golding said he has advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of De La Haye's offer.

Students may access the services through the ministry or may directly contact De La Haye via email at wdela@yahoo.com.

