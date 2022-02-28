Portland police list 'Mad Sus', 'Q' as persons of interest

Portland police detectives have listed two men as persons of interest in connection with last week's case of murder and wounding with intent on Orrette Lane in Buff Bay.

They are:

1. Royjay Chamberlain, otherwise called 'Mad Sus', of Crooked River, Annotto Bay in St. Mary.

2. A man known only as Oshane, otherwise called 'Q', of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.

Both men are urged to immediately turn in themselves to the police.

Know their whereabouts? Contact:

The Buff Bay Police at 876-809-1219, 876-996-1497

Police 119 emergency number

Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

