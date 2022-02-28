Three M-16s among seven guns seized at MoBay port

Seven guns were on Monday afternoon seized at the port in Montego Bay, St James during a police operation.

The cache of guns comprises three M-16 rifles and four pistols.

Nine magazines were also seized, law enforcement sources revealed.

The police were called to the port after an anomaly was discovered in a shipment.

According to police sources, the weapons were disassembled and hidden in television sets.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In January, 20 guns and 40 magazines were seized at the Sangster airport, also in Montego Bay.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com