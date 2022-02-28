Ukraine Crisis | Four Jamaican students remain, being monitored

Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reporting that four Jamaican students are still in Ukraine.

The Ministry said that one student has proceeded to the border with Romania and that two are in a part of the country believed to be more secure.

And the fourth student is still in Karkow.

It said that the ministry is in touch with the students and their relatives to ascertain their level of safety and provide support where needed.

Meanwhile, the ministry support is being provided to the 24 Jamaican students who have crossed into Poland.

“Giving God thanks that all 24 Jamaican students are on a bus to Karkow where arrangements for accommodation and meals have been made for them. The Charge'd Affaires is there and our friends of Jamaica are there supporting the students. Giving thanks for their strength and courage and for the team on the ground,” said Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

She added, “Even now as the team meets with the students and assessments and next steps are planned and carried out, I must recognise Olivia Musiatowicz, Brinsley Forde, Anthony Dixon and Jovan Samuels, Jamaicans and associates of the Jamaicans, for their courageous supporting efforts regarding the welfare of the students. I thank them wholeheartedly for the generosity of spirit, love and care they displayed and continue to offer.”

Johnson Smith also said that the students still have a way to go on their journey, but will soon be reunited with their loved ones.

“While we breathe a sigh of relief that our students are closer to making it home, we are still prayerful for our nationals in surrounding countries who may be impacted and indeed deeply so for the people of Ukraine whose lives have been upended by this war.”

How to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm.