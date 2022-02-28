US Embassy commits to development of STEAM

With a need for new talent in the science and technology industries, the United States (US) Embassy is renewing its commitment to the advancement of the Jamaican people, with the introduction of The Makers Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Club at the Robeson American Center at the embassy in Kingston.

The club’s launch last Friday showcased science’s more personal and student-focused side, an approach Makers aims to take in the learning and advancement of STEAM subjects.

“We are all ‘Makers’,” said Godiva Golding, founder and CEO of the STEAMHouse Network in Jamaica.

“The point of learning is skill development, and yes, you’ll acquire a job. But, to create is one of the most human things about us, and so a space like this basically takes into account how are we creating and making in the 21st century,” she added.

The Makers Club will provide a space for students age eight to 22 to learn, understand, and contribute to STEAM fields through the resources of the Robeson American Center.

Dr Jodiann Jones, head of the Robeson Center, indicated that the current space operated as an information resource centre that partnered with schools interested in US policy research and US history.

“As technology advanced, and as time advanced, we realised that students needed, in addition to books, computers, tablets, and, of course, cool gear such as 3D printers. So we spent a lot of time and effort transforming our space to reflect the skills necessary to advance into the 21st century.”

AREAS OF INTEREST

Some of the areas of interest and education at the Makers Club include machine learning, coding and hacking, graphic design, and more.

Dr Jones, however, was quick to highlight that while these topics are advanced, and are for students who have a firm background in science, no student will be turned away or left behind. All levels of technical skill are welcome.

Ministry of Education representative and acting Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr Kasan Troupe echoed the ministry’s support in the club.

“We have made it our imperative to focus on an increase in the enrolment of our students at the tertiary level for STEAM-focused disciplines. To meet any aims and objectives of STEAM programmes, there must be educated and trainable people who can adapt to the changing environment and its requirements; and with that context, we welcome Makers, and look forward to the enhancements they will have on our fight for awareness among students,” she said.

The Makers Club emphasised there should be no issues in signing up as the club, and all its resources, are free of cost for the public to join and make use of.

“The Jamaican ingenuity has contributed to this country’s growing tech ecosystem, and in this spirit of ingenuity, this STEAM Club initiative will continue to strengthen talent pipelines between the US and Jamaica,” said John McIntyre, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy.