Warmington rubbishes Cytall’s conspiracy claims

Jamaica Labour Party Area Council 2 chairman Everald Warmington has defended the process by which the Jamaica Labour party selects candidates for elections and calls Troja division Councillor William Cytall’s claim of not knowing first hand of the decision to replace him nonsense.

“The Operation Council of the Jamaica Labour Party through the constitution reviews every councillor, every member of parliament, and every candidate on a regular basis and the constitution empowers the Operations Council to approve and remove,” Warmington said.

The Area Council Chairman was responding to The Gleaner story that quoted Cytall saying he was not being officially informed of plans by the party to replace him as a councillor for the Troja division in the next local government election.

Cytall had also questioned the party’s process of selecting candidates for elections, citing the exclusion of the people’s input in the process as a factor - a protest action in the division last Monday, intending to drum up support for Cytall’s candidacy failed on its merit as only a handful of supporters showed up to defend him.

Warmington said, no councillor, MP or candidate is in their position permanently and the Operations Council can make recommendations to the Area’s Council for their removal at anytime upon review of their performance.

SURPRISED

He continued: “When we reviewed Cytall, he was present, he sat in the meeting, so I am surprised that he is saying that he was not advised of his fate, so let me advise him now that he is no longer the chairman of the division nor a representative of the Jamaica Labour Party.”

Cytall will complete his term of office as councillor for the division.

Warmington, in the meantime, disclosed that the party’s full slate of candidates is in place to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections due by 2023. He disclosed that George Moodie, who has been replaced in the Ensom City Division, has now been selected to contest the Angels division on the party’s ticket.