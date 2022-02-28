Would-be shooter disarmed by teen

A 44-year-old would-be shooter was disarmed by a 16-year-old boy on Chisholm Avenue in St Andrew on Sunday.

The firearm and the suspect were handed over to the police.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m., both males had a dispute during which the suspect reportedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at the teen.

A struggle reportedly ensued during which the teen allegedly used a machete to inflict wounds to the suspect and managed to relieve him of the firearm.

The police were summoned and the weapon, a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm cartridge, was handed over to the cops, along with the suspect.

The police say the suspect was treated at a medical facility for his injuries and remains in custody.

