Would-be shooter disarmed by teen
A 44-year-old would-be shooter was disarmed by a 16-year-old boy on Chisholm Avenue in St Andrew on Sunday.
The firearm and the suspect were handed over to the police.
The police report that about 2:00 p.m., both males had a dispute during which the suspect reportedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at the teen.
A struggle reportedly ensued during which the teen allegedly used a machete to inflict wounds to the suspect and managed to relieve him of the firearm.
The police were summoned and the weapon, a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm cartridge, was handed over to the cops, along with the suspect.
The police say the suspect was treated at a medical facility for his injuries and remains in custody.
