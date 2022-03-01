67 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Monday recorded 67 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 128,053.

Of the new infections, 35 are women and 32 are men, with ages ranging from one day and 94 years.

A total of 1,100 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 9%

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 14

* St Ann - 12

* Clarendon - 10

* Westmoreland - 7

* Kingston and St Andrew - 5

* St Catherine - 5

* Hanover - 5

* St Elizabeth - 3

* St Mary - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* Manchester - 1

* St Thomas - 0

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, one more death has been recorded, increasing the total to 2,814.

The deceased is a 100 man from St Elizabeth.

In the meantime, there were 283 more recoveries, increasing the total to 75,987.

Some 121 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill, 13 severely ill and 10 critically ill.

And 15,030 persons are at home in quarantine.

