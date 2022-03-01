AK-47 rifle seized on Chambers Lane in St Andrew

The police have seized an AK-47 rifle along with ammunition in an unfinished building on Chambers Lane in St Andrew.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The police report that cops from St Andrew Central were on an operation in the area on Monday when the building was searched and the firearm found in a plastic bag that was hidden inside the roof.

Investigations continue.

