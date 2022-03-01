Diagnostic centres to be established at three colleges

Three Special Education Diagnostic Centres are to be established at three colleges at a cost of $110 million during the new fiscal year.

The beneficiary institutions are the Sam Sharpe Teachers' College in St James, the Church Teachers' College in Manchester and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.

Details of the projects, being facilitated under the Ministry of Education and Youth's National Education Trust Limited, are outlined in the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project will be funded by the Government and is set to be completed by March 2023.

The physical achievements up to December of last year included the completion of designs for a wastewater treatment system; designs and procurement for CASE Diagnostic Centre, and 95 per cent construction of Abattoir and 85 per cent construction of Biodigester at CASE.

- JIS News

