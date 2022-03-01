District Constable held with illegal gun

A district constable is now in custody after he was caught, allegedly with an illegal firearm last night, police sources have revealed.

His name is being withheld.

The gun, a Smith and Wesson .45 calibre pistol, was loaded with 10 bullets.

It's reported that a police team was on patrol in the community of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew when they saw a man seated on a wooden bench along the roadway.

The man reportedly began acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was searched and the gun seized.

The Gleaner was informed that he has not reported for duty in years at the Hunts Bay Police Station, where he was enlisted.

“He, from my brief, is someone who would display some disciplinary issues and he would have stopped coming to work over three years ago,” said head of the St Andrew South police division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Phillips.

