Impact of sanctions on Russia influences price increases come Thursday – Petrojam

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $1.78 to sell for $182.43 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $1.76 sell for $187.42.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $186.47.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $190.97 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $161.07.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.22 to sell for $80.32, while butane will move up by $0.62 to sell for $89.51 per litre.

Petrojam said this week's prices were mainly impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, which drove oil prices higher.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

