Ja remains committed to environmental protection targets - Samuda

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, has indicated that Jamaica remains committed to its environmental protection targets.

“In December 2020, Jamaica and 13 other countries announced their commitment to a new Global Ocean Action Agenda which seeks to achieve 100 per cent sustainable ocean management of areas within national jurisdiction guided by sustainable ocean plans by 2025, and to support a global target to protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030,” Samuda said.

He was this morning addressing the resumed 5th Session of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) (5.2), which is now underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

Among the country's international biodiversity and blue economy commitments, he said, is the declaration of a section of the Pedro Bank as a protected area, which is expected to be accomplished this year.

“The area comprises approximately 882 square kilometres and contains significant biodiversity. Approximately 18.1 per cent of terrestrial and 13 per cent of marine areas will be under legal protection,” he added.

Samuda further noted that Jamaica is also actively engaged in restoration programmes for several key marine and coastal ecosystems, including mangrove forests, seagrass beds and coral reefs.

He acknowledged the support Jamaica has received from its international partners and stated that post-COVID-19, all Governments must, through partnerships, chart a course of action that recognises nature at the heart of sustainable development.

“While we collectively continue to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should also be mindful of the opportunities presented to make a transformative paradigm shift from unsustainable production and consumption patterns, to one that embraces the circular, green and blue economies”.

UNEA 5.2 serves as a platform for delegates from countries around the world to gain consensus on multilateral environmental efforts surrounding biodiversity, climate, pollution, and food systems, among others.

Samuda is also expected to deliver a statement on March 4 on the Occasion of the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

