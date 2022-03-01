St Ann hotel manager reported missing

The police are seeking the public's help to locate St Ann hotel manager 65-year-old Clyde Taylor who has been reported missing.

The police say Taylor, who is from Salem in Runaway Bay, has not been seen since Saturday, February 26.

It is reported that Taylor left home about 9:00 p.m. wearing a striped blue and orange long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans pants.

He is of dark complexion and medium build.

All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Clyde Taylor is asked to contact the Runaway Bay Police at 876-973-7057, 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

