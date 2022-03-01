Two in custody over MoBay warehouse gun seizure

The police are reporting that two persons are in custody in relation to the seizure of seven firearms in St James on Monday.

The police say the two were arrested following an operation at a warehouse on Sea Grape Way in Montego Bay in the parish.

It is reported that about 2:30 p.m., a joint team consisting of members of the Contraband Enforcement Team and the police were making checks at the facility.

The guns were discovered during an inspection of electronic items.

Seized are:

* One AM-15 assault rifle

* One Double R Armory multi-calibre assault rifle

* One Ruger PC Charger

* One Canik TP95F handgun

* One Ruger SR9c handgun

* Two Taurus G2c handguns

Investigations continue.

