Illegal gun seized in St Elizabeth, man arrested

A man has been arrested in Broadleaf district, St Elizabeth following the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The police report that a team was on an operation about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a premises that was occupied by the man was searched.

According to the police, the firearm along with the ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

