Three teens charged with murder of elderly St Elizabeth fisherman

Three teens have been charged with the murder of elderly St Elizabeth fisherman Delroy Walters.

Walters, 62, was killed at his home in Galleon Beach district, on February 22.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m. on the day in question, a relative of Walters went to his home and found that the house had been broken into.

Checks were made and Walters was seen lying on his bed with wounds to his body.

Walters was assisted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police say following an investigation the teens were taken into custody.

They were charged on Tuesday following a question and answer session in the presence of their parents and attorneys.

Arrangements are being made for them to appear in the St Elizabeth Family Court.

