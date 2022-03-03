29 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,815.

The deceased is an 88-year-old man from St Thomas.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 420.

Meanwhile, there were 29 new cases with ages ranging from 10 months to 93 years, pushing the total to 128,108.

Of the new cases, 17 are women and 12 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St Elizabeth - 4

* St James - 3

* Manchester - 3

* St Catherine - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,647 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.6%.

In the meantime, there were 267 more recoveries, increasing the total to 77,860.

Some 107 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill, seven critically ill and seven critically ill.

And 4,517 persons are in quarantine at home.

