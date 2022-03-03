Body believed to be of missing villa manager found

The police are now at a crime scene in Top Hill near Runaway, St Ann where a body believed to be that of missing villa manager Clyde Taylor has been found.

Taylor, who was 65, was reported missing on Sunday.

His motor car was also found at the scene.

Taylor managed the Sunflower Villas in St Ann.

