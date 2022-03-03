Corporate Hands | JAMM-X radio presents cheque to student

JAMM-X’s Junior Taylor presents a symbolic cheque in the amount of $150,000 to Mt Alvernia High School student Stephanie Nelson, a beneficiary of Sarah’s Children. The money raised by JAMM-X radio on New Year’s Eve will be used to assist with a number of projects that the Montego Bay charity is involved in. Taylor said he and his team raised the funds in honour of the late Sarah Darling Finlay, who passed away recently but was renowned for making a difference in the lives of many youngsters as well as the elderly. “We have seen the role ‘Modda Sarah’ played and wanted to play our part in preserving that legacy,” said Taylor. Nelson, a grade-13 student, will have some of her living expenses, including her rent, offset by the charity on a monthly basis.