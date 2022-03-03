Corporate Hands | New Fortress Energy, Kiwanis Club gift children with tablets

Students at the St Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School in Gordon Town were surprised with tablets from New Fortress Energy in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew recently in celebration of K-Kids Week, February 21-25, 2022. K-Kids is an international student-led organization providing members with opportunities to perform service, build character and develop leadership. K-Kids is the largest service organisation for elementary school students, with more than 36,000 members worldwide. Tahjay Williams, Khevan Davis, Gabrielle Atkinson, Kalilah Miller and Sashaun Lewis were excited to collect their new tablets. Standing at the back (from left) are Camille McLeish, president of the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew, Edmond Ferguson, team leader at St Martin de Porres Primary and Infant School, Jacqui Burrell Clarke, director of communications and community relations at New Fortress Energy, and Maxine Faulkner, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew. Students from Dublin Castle Basic and Grove Primary Schools in Gordon Town, also in rural St Andrew, received tablets as well.