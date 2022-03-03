Corporate Hands | UTech receives donation from KPH Teaching Department alumni

Merel Hanson (second right), Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Teaching Department alumna, demonstrates a function of the nursing mannequin donated to University of Technology, Jamaica Caribbean School of Nursing by her alumni group, while looking on (from left) are Dr Adella Campbell, dean, College of Health Sciences (COHS), Professor Colin Gyles, acting president, UTech, Jamaica, and Jochelle Creary, first-year nursing student. Occasion was a special presentation of the mannequin to the School at its Nursing Lab, UTech, Jamaica Papine Campus on Tuesday.