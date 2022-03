The University Hospital of the West Indies Neonatal Unit has benefited from new equipment through a donation from the Zayn B. Ennis and Barita foundations. Dr Jillian Lewis (left) and Nurse Claudiann Nelson-Rodney (second right) receive the symbolic $100,000 cheque from Ative Ennis (second left), chairman, Zayn B. Ennis Foundation, and Tanketa Chance-Wilson, executive director, Barita Foundation.