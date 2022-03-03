Jamaican woman in US gets 14 years for drug trafficking, money laundering

A Jamaican woman in the United States has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and money laundering.

Marcia Cunningham, 54, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Cunningham, a former resident of Plantation, Florida, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

As she was not a US citizen, the expectation is that she will be deported once she completes her sentence.

According to information presented to the court, Cunningham was part of an international drug trafficking organisation.

It was argued that the organisation arranged for the importation of multiple kilogrammes of cocaine from Mexico that were then distributed through the US mails to various customers throughout America, including several customers in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The court also heard that Cunningham set up a post office box using a fake name and fake identification documents that was used in the conspiracy.

It was noted that Cunningham was particularly instrumental in the money laundering activities of the conspiracy.

It was argued that she used dozens of bank accounts to launder the drug trafficking proceeds that were then used to purchase luxury vehicles, real estate, jewellery, and other items that supported her exorbitant lifestyle.

She also arranged to use drug trafficking proceeds to purchase assets in Jamaica, where she hoped to live eventually.

