Most wanted among 25 men held in Jarrett Lane

Two men the police describe as influential violence producers were among 25 nabbed by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a major operation on Jarrett Lane area off Mountain View Avenue in Kingston today.

One of the alleged violence producers has been identified as Richard Higgins, otherwise called 'Bob'.

He had been listed among Jamaica's most wanted.

The other man is considered a person of interest in relation to several crimes in the area.

The security forces are encouraging citizens to report illegal activities in their communities.

