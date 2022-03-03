News Talk, Andre Stephens get defamation ultimatum

Local radio station News Talk 93 FM and guest host Andre Stephens have been given 24 hours to retract and apologise for slanderous statements allegedly made by Stephens against Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams and Robert Hill, CEO of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The alleged defamatory statements were reportedly made by Stephens in January during an episode of the 'Fresh Start' programme and republished on the Let's Chat YouTube channel.

Lawyers representing the two local government officials, in a letter sent to both the station and Stephens, have asked for a withdrawal and an apology approved by their clients, which is to be aired on the station.

The lawyers also want the video with the alleged defamatory content pulled from the YouTube channel and for their clients to be reimbursed their legal fees, which now stand at $100,000 plus tax.

“Your publication has caused, and is likely to cause, our clients serious harm and damage, both to their personal and professional reputation, the maintenance of which is critical in their capacity as public figures,” the lawyers said in the March 1, 2022, letter, while noting that their clients have “vehemently denied” the accusations.

They further said: “Mr Hill has dutifully served in public office for more than 27 years and Mr Williams for 18 years. The statements broadcast undoubtedly went beyond mere commentary. Indeed, they were further aimed at casting aspersion on their good character and hard-earned reputation.”

According to the attorneys-at-law, the published statements were not only defamatory but contain innuendos that could be understood to mean that their clients have used their office for illicit enrichment and have also shirked their respective duties by ignoring citizens' complaints.

Both News Talk and Stephens have been given until today to respond.

Meanwhile, Stephens, a controversial social-media personality, insisted that he was merely asking questions based on information he had received.

“I stand and I declare that I made no defamatory statements about the mayor and the town clerk. It is for the mayor to come forward and declare his assets from he has been mayor,” he told The Gleaner.

Stephens has also indicated that he has retained an attorney.

General manager of News Talk, Keisha Powell, told The Gleaner on Wednesday that she has not received any correspondence and could not comment on the issue.

