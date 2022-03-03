PICA to interview family of Moise suspect for asylum application

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) is today to interview the family of the former Haitian senator linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse as part of an asylum application.

A PICA representative told the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today that the application for refugee status is being processed and that an interview is required as part of the exercise.

The representative told the court that this was communicated to attorney-at-law Donahue Martin, who is representing the family.

The application is for Edume Joseph and her sons Schopenhauer, 17, and Abaku, nine.

The three along with John Joel Joseph were remanded for the immigration case against them to be mentioned on March 10.

Earlier, Martin told the court that he made the application on February 3 and that it was done out of concern for the safety of his clients in their homeland.

According to him, they fled Haiti after the wife was attacked by a gunman.

He argued the application process should not take more than a month.

The Josephs were apprehended on January 14 during a police operation in Warminster district in St Elizabeth.

John Joel Joseph is reportedly among five fugitives who are wanted in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president last July.

According to excerpts from a Haitian police report, Joseph reportedly rented four vehicles that were used by the Colombian assassins on the night of the deadly attack.

The other key suspect in the Moïse murder, ex-Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios, was deported from Jamaica on January 3 in keeping with an order by the Supreme Court here after his immigration breach conviction.

Palacios was intercepted in Panama by US law enforcement agents and taken to Florida, where he was charged with various crimes related to Moïse's assassination.

- Tanesha Mundle

