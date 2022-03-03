Police seek public's assistance to ID body of man found dead at home

The police are seeking the help of the public to identify the body of a man which was found at his home in Papine, St Andrew.

He has only been identified by the alias 'Shortman.'

The police report that a concerned friend visited the deceased's home in July last year and smelt a foul odour and later discovered the body.

The police were alerted, the scene processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Since then, the man has not been identified.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased to contact the Half Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8185.

