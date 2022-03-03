Several arrested in Jarrett Lane operation

Several men have been taken into custody in a police-military operation now under way in the Hilldene area of Jarrett Lane in East Kingston.

The men are being processed.

It has not been ascertained if any illegal weapons have been found.

The operation began about 4:00 am.

More to come.

