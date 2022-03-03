St Mary man held over fatal stabbing charged

Thirty-five-year-old St Mary resident Brandon Campbell has been charged for the murder of a man in Rosend district in Islington.

Campbell was charged on Tuesday.

His court date is being finalised.

The deceased Swain Lawton was stabbed to death on February 26.

The police report that about 2:30 a.m Lawton was walking home when Campbell allegedly attacked him and stabbed him to the upper body.

Lawton collapsed and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Campbell fled the scene but was subsequently arrested at his home in Rosend district.

He later was charged on March 01.

