Twins fly in to treat kids in hometown Bluefields

After it was recently announced that full face-to-face classes would resume in all schools next Monday, twins Timesha and Kimesha Warren sprang into action to resume hosting their annual back-to-school treat in Westmoreland.

The treat, which is the brainchild of Kimesha for their Twins Make a Wish Foundation, was usually held in Bluefields, Westmoreland, each December during the festive season.

However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the 32-year-old sisters to postpone the treat for 2020 or 2021, but they reintroduced it on Ash Wednesday at the Natty’s Paradise’s football field in Farm district.

Albeit short notice, the duo, who work as hotel waitresses in the United States, flew home to host their treat.

“There’s a lot of kids that don’t have supplies to go back to school. We are very concerned about the less fortunate children in Westmoreland, where we grew up, and we know many of them do not have bags and supplies to return to school on Monday, so we decided to start our treat again,” Timesha told The Gleaner.

“We decided to host this event annually because we believe in charity, and we like to give back to the less privileged, and it’s been a great pleasure doing it, and I enjoy doing this event for the kids,” she added.

Their first treat was held in 2016 in Bluefields, and Kimesha gladly explained how the exploratory initiative morphed into an annual life-changing event.

The idea emerged while she waited to make a room-service delivery from a restaurant at a Sandals hotel in Jamaica.

Kimesha then started raising funds for the treat, walking around with a collection pan, soliciting donations. The first contribution she received was J$300 from a tourist.

“Even though we may not gain a lot working overseas, but due to the fact that God has blessed us to travel and we can make a living … we bless the community, and the kids look forward to it every year,” Kimesha said.

She thanks the Sandals Foundation and Bluefields Bay Villas for also jumping on board and offering donations over the years.

The twins gave away more than 100 bags packed with books, pencils, and stationery on Ash Wednesday.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com